RJD workers clash with cops; Tejashwi, Tej Pratap court arrest

Over a dozen people, including police officials, were injured on Tuesday when RJD workers clashed with the police during a march to the state Assembly, permission for which was denied by the administration earlier.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, who also hit the street and courted arrest along with brother Tej Pratap Yadav, accused the state government of “murdering democracy” after police used water cannons and batons on protesting RJD workers.

The RJD had given a call to protest across the state against unemployment, inflation, fuel price hike and problems being faced by the people due to the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters during the protest, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Democracy is being murdered. The police used water cannons and lathis us and our workers on the orders of Nitish Kumar.”

“Today, we remember Ram Manohar Lohia and Shaheed Bhagat Singh on their death anniversary. Lohiaji had said if streets remain empty then the government becomes rogue.Today, this dictator government lathi-charges us when we ask for jobs, arrests protesters. The government is fully corrupt.”

Trouble began when demonstrators insisted on walking right up to the Assembly from JP roundabout near Gandhi Maidan.

Police said RJD workers removed barricades between the JP Roundabout and Dak Bungalow and pelted stones on the police team, besides damaging windscreens of several vehicles.

The police resorted to use of water cannons and fired tear gas to disperse the agitators.

The clashes disrupted the traffic for nearly three hours, police said, adding that normalcy was restored after protesters were detained.

The injured protesters were hospitalised and a few were rounded up for questioning, the police said.

Patna’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Upendra Sharma said, “RJD workers were asked not to proceed towards the Vidhan Sabha because of Covid-19 restrictions and because the Bihar Assembly is in restricted area. But they resorted to violence and attacked the police.”

RJD had sought permission from the district administration for the demonstration, but it was declined.

“Don’t stop, don’t hold on or bend in front of autocratic government,” Tejashwi Yadav had tweeted on Monday.