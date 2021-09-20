RMRI tests kids’ samples for Covid, other viruses; says nothing to worry

While Bihar is on alert following the outbreak of viral fever, which has become a pattern every year, the latest findings of the Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRI), under the Indian Council of Medical Research, New Delhi, has brought big relief.

Given the rising number of cases, a team of RMRI visited Shri Krishna Memorial College and Hospital (SKMCH) at Muzaffarpur and collected 35 samples of children suffering from fever on September 15 and 16 to carry out various respiratory tests, including that for Covid-19 virus and other viruses, at the institute in Patna. However, all of them turned out to be cases of seasonal flu,” said Dr Krishna Pandey, director of the institute.

The team comprised of Virologist Dr Ganesh Sahoo, epidemiologist Dr Debjani Purkayastha, clinician Dr Major Madhukar along with technicians.

“Only one sample was detected positive for influenza B-type virus, while all the rest had seasonal flu-like symptoms. It is common in this season and there is no reason to worry, though utmost precaution needs to be maintained,” he added.

Viral fever has been very common in Bihar, especially during this season, and this year the growing number of children suffering from it had alarmed the government, especially due to the continuing apprehension about another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the past, there have also been fatalities of children due to it.

