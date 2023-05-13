Bihar: Woman RPF constable allegedly dies by suicide in railway quarters

A 25-year-old lady Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly died by suicide in the railway quarters under Mujahidpur police station in Bihar’s Bhagalpur Friday evening, officials said. Preliminary investigations revealed that she had marital dispute with her husband and in-laws. The father of the deceased constable alleged that her husband used to torture her. (Representative Image)

City deputy superintendent of police (SP) Ajay Kumar Choudhary said the deceased constable was a resident of Jharkhand and had been posted in Bhagalpur for three years. “Police will probe the incident from all angles,” he said.

RPF inspector Randheer Kumar said, “Her husband gave a distress call to RPF officials to save her and till we reached her quarters, it was too late. We rushed her to the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical college and hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.”

On the other hand, the father of the deceased constable, who reached Bhagalpur late Friday evening, alleged that her husband used to torture her. “He used to torture her which led to her end,”he alleged and demanded stringent punishment to the husband. He alleged that his daughter was married saying that the groom was an engineer but it came out to be untrue.

The husband, also a resident of Jharkhand, has been absconding since the incident.

Police said that the constable had serious altercation with her husband over phone just before she took the extreme step. They said said her husband called RPF officials soon after she disconnected the phone, and urged to save her. Police have seized the mobile phone of the deceased.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290