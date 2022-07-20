Home / Cities / Patna News / RPF team finds gun, live cartridges from train running on Katihar-Manihari line
A double barrel gun 70 bore and 11 live cartridges have been recovered during the search operation of the DMU train at Katihar railway station
Published on Jul 20, 2022 10:37 AM IST
ByAditya Nath Jha

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel in Katihar recovered a double-barrel gun and 11 live cartridges from a DMU (Diesel Multiple Unit) Katihar-Manihari train under Katihar rail section of Northeast Frontier Railway on Tuesday.

“A double barrel gun 70 bore and 11 live cartridges have been recovered during the search operation of the DMU train at Katihar railway station”, RPF officials said.

“The train was empty and when we were searching the bogies we spotted a gunny bag and we found a gun and live cartridges.”

Also Read: Woman tries boarding a running train, falls. Watch how policeman saves her

Confirming the recovery, station house officer (SHO) of Katihar GRP (Government Railway Police) Mahendra Prasad said, “During search led by RPF assistant sub inspector Dilip Majumdar of DMU train, a gun and cartridges were recovered.”

He informed that RPF had also recovered uniforms of a security company. He said the gun and cartridges might have been of a security guard.

“If it had been a missing case, there must have been an FIR”, RPF sources said.

