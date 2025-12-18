Sanjay Saraogi takes charge as new Bihar BJP prez; expresses gratitude to party workers

Newly appointed Bihar state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sanjay Saraogi, on Thursday underlined the importance of party workers and called them the backbone of organisation. Newly appointed Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi being welcomed during a road show at Nehru Path in Patna, on Thursday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

Addressing the party men after formally taking charge, the six-time BJP MLA said that organisation was supreme in the BJP, organisation itself was power, and ideology was the very soul of the party.

Saraogi assured the party workers that as his education began in the shakhas of the RSS and that his journey from ‘I’ to ‘We’ began with the ABVP, he would continue working to strengthen the organisation with the cooperation of party workers and the guidance of senior leaders.

“The party has given me this responsibility, I will try my best to further strengthen the party organisation and ensure better coordination with the government. I thank the central leadership, PM Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, party’s national president JP Nadda and BJP’s national working president Nitin Nabin for giving me this opportunity,” he said at the state BJP office here.

Saraogi further said efforts would be made to ensure coordination between the organisation and the government, with the goal of building a developed Bihar.

Addressing the gathering, dy CM Samrat Choudhary congratulated the newly appointed president and said in the BJP, responsibilities kept changing and everyone continued to move forward by fulfilling their duties with excellence. He expressed confidence that since there were no elections in next three years, the new president would further strengthen the organisation. He also assured Saraogi that nine former state presidents stood with him as guides.

Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, while addressing the ceremony, said the central leadership was entrusting major responsibilities to party workers, and it was the duty of everyone to fulfill these effectively. He expressed confidence that under the new leadership, the honour, respect and self-esteem of party workers would increase, and the goal of a developed Bihar achieved.

Outgoing state president Dilip Jaiswal, while expressing gratitude for the support he received from party workers and senior leaders during his 17-month tenure, said the return of the NDA government in Bihar with a massive mandate was the result of collective hard work. He termed the assumption of charge by the new state president as a day of celebration, joy and pride for the BJP.