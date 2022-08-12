Seven die in latest ‘hooch tragedy’ in Saran
Seven persons died and two others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours in yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Saran district, local officials said.
The latest tragedy took place at Audha and Bhuwalpur villages under the jurisdiction of Marhaura and Garkha police stations, respectively.
With this, the death toll in a series of hooch tragedies that has struck parts of Saran since August 3 late evening climbed to 18.
The first death was reported from Audha village, where one Mohammad Alauddin Khan died late Thursday evening. Later, six more deaths — of Kameshwar Mahto, Ramjeevan, Rohit Singh, Lal Babu Shah, Jai Nath Singh and Hira Rai — were reported from Bhuwalpur, the native village of RJD MLA from Garkha assembly, Jitendra Rai.
Two persons — Ramnath Mahto, Shankar Rai — are undergoing treatment at Chapra district hospital and a private hospital, local sources said.
Dr Meraj Alam, a doctor on duty at the district hospital, told media persons that four people were brought there, of which three have died.
Ramnath, who is undergoing treatment, told media persons he had on Thursday noon bought liquor from a woman seller, Urmila Devi alias Dugurni at Muchkanpur village. After consuming the liquor, he started vomiting, following which his family members brought him to the hospital.
Family members of a few other victims, who identified themselves as Munni Kunwar, Laxmi Devi and Geeta Devi, said they had bought liquor on Thursday noon and consumed late evening. Around 4 am, they began complaining of nausea, headache, vomiting, loss of vision and uneasiness.
Later, excise department officials and police raided the house of Urmila, who was found to have escaped after locking her house. “Huge quantity of liquor hidden under the earth was found and the house has been sealed,” police said.
“The cause of deaths was being ascertained,” subdivisional officer Indrajit Baitha said.
Earlier this month, 12 people had died and more than 10 people had suffered loss of vision after consuming spurious liquor in villages under Maker police station limits of Saran district.
No PM ambitions, but will work for Oppn unity: Nitish
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday maintained he had no prime ministerial ambitions but said he was looking forward to play a “positive” role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre. The JD(U) leader was also asked whether he would be going to Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled later this year.
Crew members of Swiss yacht rescued in Alibag
It was probably the longest and most nerve-wracking wait for Captain Karuna Nidhan Pandey (52) and his four other crew members. They were awaiting help following a blast in their Swiss-made yacht, MS Porrima, amid rough seas and strong winds in the wee hours of Friday, 20 nautical miles off the Navgaon coast in Alibag Taluka. The crew members, however, were successfully rescued and airlifted by the Indian Coast Guard ship, Agrim, and a helicopter.
Weekend rush ups CNG demand, leaves long queues at pumps
Mumbai The long weekend rush exiting the city starting Thursday night impacted daily commuters on Friday morning as Compressed Natural Gas stations across Mumbai faced a shortage of supply. According to a statement released by Mahanagar Gas Limited, which provides CNG across the city, the vehicular traffic leaving the city for the upcoming long weekend pushed the demand for CNG. Nilesh Sable (49), a taxi driver plying in Sion added that post noon, the situation improved slightly.
Man loses ₹2.43L trying to book room in resort for family trip
Mumbai: The Borivali police station has registered a case after a 34-year-old local resident alleged that some unknown frauds cheated him to the tune of ₹2.43 lakh when he attempted to book a room at a resort in Mahabaleshwar for a family trip. The complainant, Pranav Nadkarni, a resident of New MHB Colony in Borivali, informed the police that he had finalised a resort and found out its contact number from the internet.
Colours unite and free you, say artists at art exhibition in Chandigarh
The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi is celebrating 75 years of Independence by organising 'Colours of freedom' art workshop-cum-exhibition, featuring 75 works of 75 artists from across country and tricity. The event is being organised at the Sector 17 Underpass. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the artists are focusing on the many aspects of freedom and portraying it on their canvas.
