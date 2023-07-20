Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Probe against headmaster for using cell phone, taking massage from student

Bihar: Probe against headmaster for using cell phone, taking massage from student

ByAditya Nath Jha
Jul 20, 2023 05:18 PM IST

Taking cognisance of the viral video, district programme officer (DPO) Jiyaul Hoda Khan has written to the panchayat concerned, employment unit, to initiate departmental proceedings against the panchayat teacher

Authorities in Bihar have initiated action against one Md Abdul Gaffar, posted as headmaster of a primary government school at Banma Itahari, for using a cell phone in the classroom and indulging in other activities rather than teaching.

The action was initiated after a video of the teacher glued to his mobile phone while taking a massage from a student in a classroom went viral on social media.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, district programme officer (DPO) Jiyaul Hoda Khan has written to the panchayat concerned, employment unit, to initiate departmental proceedings against the accused headmaster.

“Yes, it is very shocking and embarrassing when we encounter such incidents,” DPO said.

“Soon as the video came to my notice, I forwarded it to BEO (block education officer) Vidyanand Tiwari,” block development officer (BDO) Ravi Kumar said.

BEO Tiwari said that the department has taken it seriously and a probe is being done based on the directive of the DPO.

He expressed surprise over the action as the school is located at block headquarters.

“It is shocking that such things happen in school,” he said and asserted “If the teacher is found guilty, stringent action will be taken against him.”

“Prima facie, the headmaster appears to be guilty of not carrying out his duty properly,” Tiwari said.

