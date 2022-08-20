Tejashwi lays down a code of conduct for RJD ministers
The RJD heir apparent issued the commandments on his official Twitter handle, whereby party ministers have been forbidden from purchasing new cars and also from allowing visitors to touch their feet
Days after the Bihar cabinet expansion and a few controversies, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Saturday came out with a list of directives for cabinet colleagues belonging to his party RJD, in an apparent attempt at image makeover for his party.
The RJD heir apparent issued the commandments on his official Twitter handle, whereby party ministers have been forbidden from purchasing new cars and also from allowing visitors to touch their feet.
There are a total 17 ministers from the RJD, including Yadav, in the new government headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar, whose party JD(U) and Congress are also constituents of the ruling alliance.
The advisory to RJD ministers says they should use the cars provided by their respective departments and not seek purchase of new vehicles as it would put additional financial burden on the state exchequer.
“Ministers get vehicles from their respective departments for use and they are in adequate numbers. It is often seen that newly appointed ministers ask for new cars, which is additional financial burden,” said Sanjay Yadav, a close aide of the deputy CM.
Another advice to RJD ministers is that they should not allow supporters, workers and others to touch their feet, especially people elder to them, and instead encourage the practice of greeting people by folding hands like namastey and aadab. The ministers also have been urged to behave cordially with people.
The deputy CM has also urged his party ministers to discontinue the practice of accepting bouquets during official events and instead urge people to present them a book and a pen.
“A book provides knowledge. RJD has also opened a new library in the state office. If ministers get books from supporters and others, the library could get richer,” said Chittaranjan Gagan, RJD state spokesperson.
In an apparent bid to restrain RJD members from gloating over their party being the largest partner, he used the term “under the leadership of honourable chief minister” twice while instructing ministers to encourage probity, transparency and quick action and make use of social media to apprise the people of the government’s initiatives.
The advisory from the deputy CM has come at a time when the opposition BJP has stepped up attacks against the RJD, accusing it of promoting “family rule,” while taking exception to the presence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son-in-law Shailesh Kumar at official meetings chaired by environment and forest minister Tej Pratap Yadav.
Meanwhile, BJP’s state spokesperson Nikhil Anand said the RJD’s latest so-called code of conduct for its ministers looks like a “good script”. “But the question is who will read, hear and understand all this,” he said.
The commandments
Use cars provided by department, do not seek purchase of new vehicles
Don’t allow supporters, especially elders, to touch your feet, encourage greeting by folding hands like namastey and aadab
Discontinue practice of accepting bouquets, urge people to present a book and a pen instead
Make use of social media to apprise people of government’s initiatives
‘Under the leadership of honourable chief minister,’ work with probity and transparency
-
