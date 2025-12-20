Gopalganj police have announced a reward for those who identify or share the location of the suspects in the theft at famous Thawe temple. On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, two thieves had entered the temple with their faces covered and stole ornaments worth ₹1.7 crore. Thawe temple theft case: Police announce reward for info on thieves

Following the incident, Saran range DIG Nilesh Kumar visited the spot and ordered the suspension of the in-charge of Thawe town outpost and four other police personnel deployed there. Four SAP jawans have been recommended for dismissal and directions were issued to strengthen security at the temple. A special investigation team has been constituted under the SDPO to crack the case.

The police had registered a case against the unidentified thieves and began an investigation into it. Sharing a CCTV grab, police on Friday said anyone who identified or provided details of the suspects would be awarded appropriately.

Gopalganj police have also released the CCTV footage in which the accused are visible, and assured the name and address of the informant would be kept confidential. Police have announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for information on the thieves. Police have issued the mobile number of SP (Gopalganj) to send information.

Gopalganj SP Awadhesh Dixit said CCTV footage showed the accused using a ladder from the rear side to scale the temple walls and enter the ‘garbhagriha’ (sanctum sanctorum), where they broke the locks with a cutter before fleeing with the ornaments.

“It is a matter of concern as the incident took place despite the presence of a police post at the temple. The role of the deployed police personnel is also being examined,” said Dixit, adding that the forensic science laboratory team had collected evidence, and the dog squad had also been pressed into service. The thieves took away with them a gold crown, necklace and umbrella from the temple, dedicated to Goddess Durga, locally known as ‘Thawe wali Mata’.

In the wake of the theft, the Gopalganj administration is working on stepping up security at the temple. As per the proposal, more security guards will be on duty at the temple at any given time. Police patrolling will also be increased.

In a similar incident also reported the same morning, thieves broke into Dharmnath temple in Bhagwan Bazar area of neighbouring Saran district and fled with gold jewellery of Goddess Durga and two donation boxes. Saran SP Kumar Ashish visited the temple following the incident, and interacted with members of the temple management committee. He ordered a manhunt to nab the accused.