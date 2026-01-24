Third aerobridge becomes operational at Patna airport

The third of the five proposed passenger boarding bridges at Jay Prakash Narayan International (JPNI) Airport became operational on Saturday at boarding gate number 11, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a communique. The third aerobridge became operational at the Jayprakash Narayan International airport in Patna on Saturday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

Commissioned with the approval of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the new aerobridge is expected to significantly enhance passenger convenience and streamline terminal operations. SpiceJet flight SEJ672 from Bengaluru, carrying 188 passengers, was the first to be handled through the facility after being parked at bay number 9. The same aerobridge was subsequently used for the departure of SpiceJet flight SEJ674 to Bengaluru, with 187 passengers on board.

AAI officials said installation work on the fourth aerobridge is currently underway. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new integrated terminal on May 29, 2025, only one aerobridge was functional. The second was made operational on November 15. Although AAI headquarters had initially set a six-month deadline to complete the remaining aerobridges, the timeline was later extended, with January 2026 fixed as the revised deadline to commission all five bridges. The new terminal was constructed at an estimated cost of ₹1,217 crore.

“The activation of boarding gate number 11, linked to aerobridge 3, will further ease passenger movement and improve the overall travel experience at JPNI Airport,” the release quoted airport director Chandra Pratap Dwivedi as saying.

Reiterating its commitment to infrastructure upgradation, AAI said the Patna airport will continue to focus on providing safe, seamless and efficient services to passengers.