Bihar: Ex-MLC’s 14-year-old son kills self with licenced firearm; probe on

The son of a former member of legislative council and the state parliamentary board chairman of LJP (Ram Vilas) allegedly shot himself dead at his residence under mysterious circumstances in Shastri Nagar police station area of state capital Patna on Friday. Representational image.

The 14-year-old son of former JD(U) MLC Hulas Pandey allegedly killed himself with a licensed revolver, the police said. The incident took place around 10am.

He was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his skull, but doctors declared him dead after a few minutes. Family members informed that he had shot himself inside the bedroom.

Shastri Nagar station house officer Ramashankar told HT that a preliminary report suggests it to be a clear case of suicide, but a probe is on.

The police believe that the boy was suffering from depression and those aspects will be investigated. Senior police officials, including political leaders, reached Pandey’s house to express condolences.

Pandey is accused in several cases of extortion, attempt to murder and smuggling of AK-47 rifles for which his house was raided by the National Investigation Agency in 2019.

