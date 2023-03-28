Home / Cities / Patna News / Undertrial shot dead on Saharsa court premises

Undertrial shot dead on Saharsa court premises

ByAvinash Kumar, Patna
Mar 28, 2023 10:38 PM IST

A prisoner undergoing trial in a murder case was shot dead on court premises in Bihar’s Saharsa district on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, Prabhakar Pandit was shot by three armed assailants in Saharsa court premises. (Picture for representation)
According to police, Prabhakar Pandit was shot by three armed assailants, who escaped the crowded court premises after the incident. Pandit, who sustained three bullet injuries, was taken to Sadar hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Lawyer Satyendra Kumar told HT that the police accompanying Pandit did not fire back at the assailants, perhaps because it was too crowded.

Saharsa superintendent of police (SP) Lipi Singh said police later arrested a person and seized five live cartridges and a pistol from him and are interrogating him.

Additional director general (headquarters) Jitendra Sigh Gangwar said the arrested accused has been identified as Alok Kumar. “The reason behind the incident is said to be rivalry between two groups. The prisoner was accused for the murder of one Uday Yaduvanshi. Uday’s younger brother Vivek and others are said to be involved in the incident as per preliminary investigation,” he said. .

Story Saved
