Watch | Smoke from Delhi-Patna SpiceJet flight as it makes emergency landing
A Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight had to make an emergency landing immediately after take-off after fire was reported at the plane. All the 184 passengers on board were safe after the plane landed.
Videos shot by residents that have gone viral show the aircraft descending after fire erupted at the plane. The residents are heard shouting that the plane will crash for sure. A video shows smoke billowing out of the plane as it rapidly descends.
Luckily, the plane managed to make a safe landing and all the passengers are said to be safe.
“The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft & informed district & airport officials. All 185 passengers safely deboarded. Reason is technical glitch, engineering team analysing further,” Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Patna Airport Director also said, "SpiceJet flight from Patna to Delhi was reported to have fire in one engine. The flight landed safely, and all 183 passengers and two infants have deboarded safely."
However, DGCA informed that the flight returned back after "bird hit" and due to one engine shut in the air, all on-board passengers safe.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
