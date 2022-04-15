Wiser after online hearings, Patna HC scraps AOR system
The Patna High Court has repealed a rule under which advocates were registered as “advocate-on-record (AOR)”, a practice only followed in the Supreme Court.
A gazette notification to this effect was issued by the government on April 8 following the order of the court.
Patna HC was the only high court in the country having this AOR system, though Bombay High Court has a solicitor system in place.
The AOR system is, however, in place in the Supreme Court. As per the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, only an AOR shall for a party appear, plead and address the court in a matter. Although, on instructions from an AOR and with the permission of court, an advocate other than AOR can also address the court in a matter. Only an AOR can file a Vakalatnama in the Supreme Court on behalf of the client. Vakalatnama is a document in writing, appointing a lawyer or pleader to represent the clients matter in a court of law.
“The rules were challenged before the Patna High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution of India and the petitions were heard by full bench, which held that the rules framed by the Patna HC are in conflict with Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution and section 30 of the Advocates Act,1961,” said advocate Neetu Jha, a member of Bihar State Bar Council, who has fought against the AOR system since 2018.
The Bar Council also passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of AOR rules on June 9, 2019.
A senior court functionary said the AOR system had been relaxed to help advocates as well as litigants both during the Covid period when the Patna HC, having over 18,000 advocates, switched over to completely digital mode and online hearing.
“It became a problem as only the AOR, who passed an exam under the Advocate Act to be entitled for practice, could file cases during Covid period due to digital functioning. But the same Act also has provision that the court could change rules for filing. As the AOR entailed filing by one advocate and arguments by another one with entitlement, it was found cumbersome from the point of view of litigants also. This system was introduced in Patna HC in 2010 only. There were various judicial verdicts with difference of opinion on it,” he said.
Later, when the government withdrew Covid restrictions, the court had to take a decision whether to revert to the old system or continue with the new. “The full court deliberated on the matter in detail and decided to do away with the AOR system, making it possible for all advocates to file their cases. Even a new entrant can now file a case directly,” he said.
Senior advocate Vinod Kanth said the purpose for which the AOR system was introduced was to usher in greater quality, as the judges require assistance from the Bar in delivery of justice, but that was not served as intended.
Advocate General Lalit Kishore said that AOR system was started with good objectives, especially to ensure that the practising lawyers were well trained and competent. “Despite litigations against it, the system continued. However, the number of lawyers qualifying the AOR exam dropped so much that it could be a reason why the court decided to relax it. It is a fact that such a system was not in place in other HCs, but I personally viewed it as a good concept for quality,” he said.
Former additional solicitor general SD Sanjay said the court had relaxed the AOR system during Covid period and seen there was no problem without it. “It is a welcome move. Other high courts also don’t have such provision. In the Supreme Court, it is there, but there the requirements are different as it gets cases from all over India and there are certain parameters for AOR. At the HC level, its requirement was no more felt,” he said.
NCP to organise Hanuman aarti by Muslims in Pune
To counter the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and spread the message of secularism, the Nationalist Congress Party has organised a Hanuman aarti to be performed by Muslims in Pune on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, April 15. All state-level NCP leaders will be present at the aarti. Whereas MNS president Raj Thackeray has organised a community Hanuman Chalisa reading and aarti on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.
Pune district reports 11 new Covid cases in 24 hours
As per the state health department, the district reported 11 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. No new deaths due to the infection were reported. Pune city reported four new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,144 and the death toll stood at 9,708. While Pimpri-Chinchwad reported three new Covid-19 cases the progressive count went up to 347,402 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Notices sent to Thane housing societies for residents to register pets with civic body
The Thane Municipal Corporation's veterinary department has sent notices to 150 housing societies to provide details of the pets owned by the residents. Till now, around 4,500 pets are registered with the civic body. As many are not aware of the rules, the civic body has released circulars regarding the same and distributed them to all the housing societies. As per the civic body, these laws existed but it was not strict about it initially.
Driver who fled with ₹82.5 lakh cash arrested in Navi Mumbai's Panvel
Within 24 hours of a van driver fleeing away with the cash box meant to be deposited in ATMs across Navi Mumbai, the NRI Coastal Police nabbed him from Panvel on Thursday night. Sandeep Dalvi (35), a resident of Koparkhairane who fled with the van and vault that had ₹82.50 lakh cash, has been arrested. The accused was presented before the court on Friday and has been remanded to police custody till April 20.
'1.5 days supply...': Maharashtra minister flags potential coal, power crisis
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday claimed the state was grappling with coal and power crisis. “Some plants in Maharashtra are left with 1.5-days of coal, some with 3 days & some others with 6 days of coal. The state government is working to resolve power crisis. The water resources minister has been asked to supply water for hydroelectricity generation,” Raut told news agency ANI. One TMC is needed every day to generate electricity.
