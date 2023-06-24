Youth dead, 3 injured in explosion in Bhagalpur house

A 17-year-old boy was killed while three persons, including two women, were injured in an explosion inside a house in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Saturday evening, police said.

At the blast site. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the blast, which took place inside a two-storeyed building in Hussainabad Quareshi locality under Babarganj police station limits around 5.30 pm, brought down a part of the house, which is owned by one Mohammad Abdul Gani. A fire also broke out and was doused by a fire tender that was rushed there.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Taushif Alam.

“On receiving information about a fire at the house in Hussainabad Quareshi around 5.45 pm on Dial 112 (emergency services helpline), the fire brigade immediately reached the spot and controlled the fire. On inspection of the spot, it was prima facie found to be a case of explosion. The spot has been sealed. Forensic team and dog squad are reaching the spot,” said Bhagalpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anand Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the debris from the house was scattered far and wide after the explosion. It is suspected that miscreants had been using the house for storing explosives.

The injured have been rushed to JLNMCH in Bhagalpur town.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Avinash Kumar Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail