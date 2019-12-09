PCMC’s Sarathi system not working, citizens complain

cities

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 20:52 IST

Pune The System for Assisting Residents And Tourists Through Helpline Information (Sarathi), a citizen-friendly dream project, has left residents complaining of a lack of dedication on the part of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) towards upgrading the project.

The Sarathi system was launched by Shrikar Pardeshi, former PCMC commissioner in 2013. Nearly eight lakh citizens have availed its services since it launched. The system simplifies the communication between citizens and THE civic authorities.

Pradhikaran Kriti Samiti, a citizen group from Pimpri-Chinchwad has issued a letter to Shravan Hardikar, commissioner, PCMC, on November 16, demanding that the civic body upgrade the system. The forum has been trying to follow up with the civic body FOR the past three weeks and is yet to receive a response.

Vijay Patil, president, Pradhikaran Kriti Samiti said, “I registered a complaint on Sarathi on March 25 requesting the garden department to cut branches of trees growing abruptly on dividers in Pradhikaran area. My complaint was successfully logged and I received a token number. On July 16 I received a message saying “Your grievance has been closed by PCMC, although the branches were left untouched. The case was closed without sorting the issue.”

Patil added, “We have received similar feedback from various residents. The civic body is taking the Sarathi system lightly. Earlier, there used to be Sarathi meetings held every month but we haven’t had a meeting since the last eight months.”

“We are regularly monitoring complaints on Sarathi. We are reopening actions of complaints that have been accidentally or wrongfully closed and appropriate action will be taken,” said PCMC commissioner, Shravan Hardikar.

Officials from the Ministry of Urban Development appreciated the innovative concept of Sarathi on July 6, 2016, and has taken a decision to recommend it to all municipal corporations across the country.