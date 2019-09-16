PCMC takes action against 50 persons for cutting trees illegally

pune

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 20:49 IST

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has taken action against 50 people for cutting trees without permission this year.

According to data shared by the civic body, cases have been registered against 50 people between January 1 and August 31. Along with this, the civic body has filed a first information report (FIR) against 14 people and served show-cause notices in 25 cases.

Prakash Gaikwad, garden superintendent, PCMC, has warned residents that cutting trees illegally will invite strict action from the civic body. “Residents should not cut trees without acquiring permission from the garden department. Strict action will be taken against those found violating the law.”

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 20:49 IST