PDCA u14 cricket: Dastur’s ‘two in two’ cost BVB Paranjape the match

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 16:09 IST

PUNE: BVB Paranjape School ‘A’ versus Sardar Dastur School

Toss: BVB Paranjape School ‘A’ won the toss and elected to bat

Brief scores: BVB Paranjape School ‘A’ 102 for 6 in 20 overs (Harsh Bhoite 38 (53b), Kaushal Dhumal 19 (15b); Vedant Dedge 3-17) lost to

Sardar Dastur School 105 for 3 in 17.2 overs (Issa Mahadik 37 (47b); Sarth Gaikwad 28 (24b); Rudra Aurangabadkar 1-16)

Sardar Dastur School won by eight wickets

5.1 Run rate per over 6.06

11 Extras 18

7 Fours 7

0 Sixes 0

1 Dropped catches 2

0 Maiden overs 0

0 Misfields 2

Best batsman: Issa Mahadik (Sardar Dastur School)

Batting Style: Right hand; Batting Position: Opener; Runs: 37 Balls: 47; 4’s: 3

“First wicket fell early, so I played slowly. Otherwise, I generally like to attack in the first few overs.”

Best bowler: Vedang Dedge (Sardar Dastur School)

Bowling style: Right arm off spin; Bowling position: First change; Overs: 4; Wickets: 3; Runs: 17; Dot balls: 14

“I missed the hat-trick chance. Getting two wickets in my first over helped us to put pressure on them and from then onwards, they could not score runs freely.”

Game-changing moments

Two in two

Vedang Dedge of Sardar Dastur School comes to ball in fifth over. After giving only one run in the first three balls, he strikes on two back-to-back deliveries, with the score reading 10 for 2 for BVB Paranjape School at the end of five overs.

Dedge is generally introduced after first six overs, but since Adarsh Rai (right-arm, medium pace) was bowling wides, coach Vaibhav Deshpande brought him on early, and it paid off.

Steady second-wicket partnership

Coming to bat, Sardar Dastur’s first wicket fell with 32 runs on the board. Sarth Gaikwad comes in to bat and he builds a p 54-run partnership with Issa Mahadik, to keep the run chase on schedule.

Coach’s corner

Vaibhav Deshpande, Sardar Dastur School

It was our best performance, if we compare all four matches we have played. If we were more accurate with our bowling, we could have bowled them out for less than 100 runs.

Nitin Gunjal, BVB Paranjape

Two wickets in one over put pressure on the boys. If we had got good partnerships, then things could have been different.