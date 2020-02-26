PDCA u14 interschool: Win gives Abhinava Vidyalaya hope of qualifying for knockouts

cities

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 16:39 IST

PUNE Abhinava Vidyalaya delivered a consistent performance to secure a nine-wicket win over Kline Memorial School in a Group G match of the under-14 PDCA Kohinoor Cricket tournament at Fergusson College Ground on Wednesday.

With one win and one loss, Abhinava now need a victory in their last league match to enter the knockout stage. Abhinava will be facing Sardar Dastur High School on Thursday.

Everything went into the favour of Abhinava Vidyalaya right from the start, as they did not gave any easy runs and in the batting department, Atharva Vaidya (33*) and Yash Adhikari (28*), did their job.

“We came with an improved performance over our last match. Bowlers did not gave many boundaries and we managed to restrict them to n 102,” said Aadi Nene, captain of Abhinava Vidyalaya.

Batting first, Kline Memorial’s openers were slow, as they kept losing wickets. Meet Mutha (28) was going steady, but a lack of support at the other end did not allow him to score freely.

“Batsman were too slow. We were not able to hit the big shots and that’s why we only managed 108 runs. Taking singles and doubles is also important and we were not able to rotate strike,” said Devashish Bapat, captain of Kline Memorial School.

Kline Memorial bowled 39 extras which included 27 wides, 9 byes and three no balls.

“Most of our bowlers need to practice. Our bowling line was not good and even the fielding let us down,” added Bapat.

Yash Adhikari of Abhinava Vidyalaya was named man of the match as he scored 28 runs in 20 balls and also took one wicket.

After the match

“It was very easy match for us. I will still work on my batting and bowling performance.”

- Yash Adhikari, Abhinava Vidyalaya

Brief scores: Kline memorial School 108 in 20 overs (Meet Mutha 28 (43b), Sarvesh Jadhav 18 (25b), Aadi Nene 2-14 lost to Abhinava Vidyalaya 109 for 1 in 13 overs (Athrava Vaidya 33 (41b), Yash Adhikari 28b (20b), Devashish Bapat 1-23)