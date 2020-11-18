Pedestrian killed by truck in Pune

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 17:22 IST

Pune: A 22-year-old pedestrian was killed after being knocked down by a speeding container truck in Bhosari on Tuesday evening. The deceased, identified as Bharat Bhima Gajre of Mohannagar, was hit by the heavy vehicle near Samrajya chowk on the Pune-Nashik highway.

According to sub-inspector S Savarde of Bhosari police station, the driver, identified as Bharat Angadrao Peste (38) of Ambejogai in Beed district, was arrested under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another incident, a 20-year-old man was booked on Tuesday for hitting his car against the motorcycle ridden by a police constable attached to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate.