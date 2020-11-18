e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pedestrian killed by truck in Pune

Pedestrian killed by truck in Pune

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 17:22 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
         

Pune: A 22-year-old pedestrian was killed after being knocked down by a speeding container truck in Bhosari on Tuesday evening. The deceased, identified as Bharat Bhima Gajre of Mohannagar, was hit by the heavy vehicle near Samrajya chowk on the Pune-Nashik highway.

According to sub-inspector S Savarde of Bhosari police station, the driver, identified as Bharat Angadrao Peste (38) of Ambejogai in Beed district, was arrested under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another incident, a 20-year-old man was booked on Tuesday for hitting his car against the motorcycle ridden by a police constable attached to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate.

top news
Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing as Covid-19 vaccine proves 95% effective
Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing as Covid-19 vaccine proves 95% effective
‘Only 1,000 persons?’ Delhi HC expresses surprise over Chhath Puja plea
‘Only 1,000 persons?’ Delhi HC expresses surprise over Chhath Puja plea
Not just ML Choudhary, 7 more in Nitish cabinet have criminal cases, says ADR report
Not just ML Choudhary, 7 more in Nitish cabinet have criminal cases, says ADR report
‘Twitter has apologised in writing for ‘Ladakh in China’ error,’ says Meenakshi Lekhi
‘Twitter has apologised in writing for ‘Ladakh in China’ error,’ says Meenakshi Lekhi
3 buildings worth Rs500 crore forfeited in Iqbal Mirchi case: ED
3 buildings worth Rs500 crore forfeited in Iqbal Mirchi case: ED
‘Marathis belong to us too’: Yediyurappa on border row
‘Marathis belong to us too’: Yediyurappa on border row
‘I see them struggling’: Akhtar on India’s big test in Australia
‘I see them struggling’: Akhtar on India’s big test in Australia
Watch: After polls, protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan against Imran Khan’s PTI
Watch: After polls, protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan against Imran Khan’s PTI
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In