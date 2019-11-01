Pedestrians, cyclists, bikers most vulnerable to road mishaps, says CRRI scientist

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:04 IST

Central Road Research Institute’s (CRRI) principal scientist S Veimurugam on Friday said more consideration was required for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, whom he described as the most vulnerable groups, in order to reduce road accident deaths.

He made the point while stressing that India led in terms of road accident deaths in the world.

Within India, UP was on top with over 22,000 reported cases of deaths in road mishaps last year, he said at a two-day training programme on various aspects of road safety.

The actual number of road accidents and deaths might be double the official number because many cases were not reported, he said.

The UP Expressways industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) organised the programme, ‘Traffic Engineering and Road Safety’.

“According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), pedestrians and cyclists accounted for 45% of the total traffic deaths globally,” he said.

Pedestrians, he said, had 90% chance of surviving road crashes if they were hit at a speed of 30 kmph. But the survival rate was less than 50% when a pedestrian was hit at a speed of 45 kmph and above. He said two-wheelers should not be allowed on expressways.

S Veimurugam laid emphasis on making road infrastructure safe, implementing crash standards as well as improving post-crash care and road safety databases.

Subhash Chand, a road expert, said the situation was very alarming in UP as well as in the country due to the increasing number of road accidents and deaths.

Faulty road designs were responsible for mishaps in a large number of cases, he said. “Road safety audit must be taken up at the design stage itself,” he suggested.

Earlier, UPEIDA chief executive officer and additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi inaugurated the training programme. Addressing the participants he said, road safety measures were very essential to control mishaps on expressways.

He said overspending, sleepiness, sudden appearance of animals were among the main reasons for accidents on expressways.

“The government is committed to making roads safer for users,” he said, adding, “The training programe will help the staff concerned to deal with the situation more effectively.”

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 21:04 IST