Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Pepper spray gang attacks dairy workers, robs ₹38,000

cities Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Noida: Three members of a pepper spray gang attacked three dairy workers in the early hours of Wednesday and robbed ₹38,000 and two mobile phones from the premises in Sector 112.

In his complaint filed at Phase III police station, Mohit Kumar, one of the victims, said that he and two other staffers — Shailendra and Vijay Sharma — were sleeping in the dairy. “At 2.30am, three miscreants entered the premises and attacked us with pepper spray,” he said.

Kumar said one of the suspects was wearing a helmet while two others had their faces covered. “The suspects held us at gunpoint and took us inside the office where they demanded the cash. When Shailendra and Vijay tried to resist, the criminals attacked them with pepper spray,” Kumar said. Since the workers were blinded with the spray, they could not put up resistance.

According to the complaint, the suspects took away ₹38,000 from the safe and also snatched two mobile phones. “They threatened us of consequences for raising an alarm. The criminals then locked us from outside before they fled on a bike,” he said.

Later, the victims shouted for help and some neighbours came to their rescue. The victims were rushed to a private hospital for injuries in the eyes and face. “After the incident, we are scared. We have filed a complaint at Phase III police station,” said Kumar.

Devendra Singh, station house officer, Phase III police station, said a case of robbery under Section 392 of Indian penal Code (IPC) has been registered. “We have launched manual and electronic surveillance to arrest the suspects,” he said.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:27 IST

