Petrol pump managerlooted, shot dead in Gorakhpur

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:50 IST

GORAKHPUR/LUCKNOW: A petrol pump manager was shot dead in broad daylight by two bike borne miscreants, who fled from the scene with the bag of the manager containing Rs 11.22 lakh (Rs 1.12 million), near Bagha Beer Baba temple, under Belipar Police station in Gorakhpur on Monday, police said.

The manager Anand Swaroop Mishra, 63, was rushed to BRD Medical College where he was pronounced brought dead by doctors. He had suffered bullet injuries in his chest and leg.

Another petrol pump employee, Sunil Singh, who was accompanying Mishra, suffered minor injuries in the attack.

The incident prompted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to target the Uttar Pradesh government over the rising crime in the state.

In a tweet, Yadav said the crime situation was taking alarming proportions in the state. He said the killing of a petrol pump manager in a city like Gorakhpur “was heart-rending and raised questions about who was patronizing these criminals, who are striking at will.”

The incident occurred when Mishra and Sunil Singh were going to the SBI branch in Mahaveer Chhapra area on a bike to deposit the cash, which was Saturday and Sunday collection of the petrol pump. Sunil was riding the bike and Mishra was riding pillion.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits and video footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being examined to trace the miscreants, police said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sunil Gupta said: “At around 11.30 am two miscreants on a bike came from behind and shot at Mishra, snatched his bag and escaped. A probe has begun in the case and soon the assailants will be behind bars.”