PG admissions: BFUHS starts mop-up round of counselling

To fill the vacant seats of postgraduate courses, BFUHS will hold walk-in counselling for the stray vacancy round on July 31 from 3pm onwards at the university campus.

cities Updated: Jul 29, 2020 00:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Faridkot
A file photo of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in Faridkot.
A file photo of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in Faridkot.
         

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) here on Tuesday started the mop-up round of counselling to fill the vacant seats of postgraduate courses in the state’s medical and dental colleges.

“All the candidates whether registered earlier or not will have to submit willingness to participate in the mop-up round through the university portal up to July 29 by 2pm. A provisional merit list will be displayed after which the candidates will submit the preferences of colleges and specialties on the online portal from July 29 to July 30. The provisional allotment list of mop-up round will be declared on July 30. The candidates will report for physical joining after paying the balance six-month fee to the respective colleges on July 31 by 11am,” stated a BFUHS notification.

To fill the vacant seats of postgraduate courses, BFUHS will hold walk-in counselling for the stray vacancy round on July 31 from 3pm onwards at the university campus here. “The candidates will have to deposit the registration fee and transfer six-month fee on the spot in the university’s account,” said BFUHS registrar G C Ahir.

