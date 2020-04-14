PGIMER’s young medical team proud to be on the Covid-19 frontline

chandigarh

Apr 14, 2020

Their seniors are their ‘guiding force,’ but young doctors, nurses and other health workers at the frontline of the Covid-19 battle at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) are glad to get this opportunity, even though it’s “difficult to breathe,” at times in personal protective (PPE) gear.

Dr Deep Kanth’s duty starts at 3am and for the next six hours the 27-year-old wears the “suffocating” and “heavy” PPE suit attending to the critically ill Covid-19 positive patients at PGIMER’s Nehru Extension Hospital, now referred to as Covid Hospital.

When he was assigned to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the hospital, Kanth, said he was happy. Speaking to Hindustan Times after intubating a patient and attending to three others, he said the only person he was worried about was his mother, who was hypertensive.

“She lives close by, but I cannot see her as I am dealing with Covid-19 patients,” he said.

As Kanth’s duty ended at 9 am, Dr Anu Kewlani, aged 29, took over.

Anyone entering the ICU was required to first wear sanitary clothing or scrubs, then the hazmat (protective) suit and PPE, which included gloves, eye protection and safety footwear. Then he or she attended to patients and answer emergency calls

The first day, Kewlani said, was difficult because of the PPE. “We have to wear three layers and it gets so uncomfortable. You can’t drink water or urinate for six hours and at times it’s hard to breathe. But when you know that this is keeping you safe you have to accept the discomfort.”

“Grateful” to be given the opportunity to work with Covid-19 patients,” Kewlani said her family back in Madhya Pradesh was proud of her.

She in turn was proud of how PGIMER was managing the health crisis. “Seeing how the senior doctors have managed things and set up the Covid Hospital, I am proud to say I work for the institute,” Kewlani added.

About 10-15 young nurses work in a shift. “All young nurses in their late twenties or early thirties are posted here. It’s tough for those in their 50s as they have multiple ailments, but they never hesitate to support us,” said a nurse.

Tinson Thomas, 31, nursing officer, got married recently and cancelled plans to go home for Easter. “On the first day at the ICU I was nervous, but when you look at worried patients, you know you can’t afford to lose your calm,” he said.

“Pray for us,” he requested this correspondent.

On the young staff at the battle zone, Dr Jagat Ram, director PGIMER, said, “The seniors are the guiding force, who are working the entire day planning everything, holding meetings, and ensuring everything runs smoothly. The younger people are on the frontlines.”

The high-risk health workers were not allowed to go back home and put up at the private rooms in Nehru building for seven days. After that they were home quarantined for 14 days.

“Rooms in the private wards are our new homes for the time being. These have separate entry and exit points. Our meals are kept outside the rooms and we are not allowed to venture out,” added Kanth.

All of the young doctors, however, had just one plea for the public: “Please follow the lockdown sincerely.”