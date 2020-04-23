Phone used to record video of 3 men being stripped at Sadar police station traced

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:47 IST

The phone that was used to record an objectionable video of three men being striped at Sadar police station, Khanna, and circulate it, has been traced by the police.

The mobile phone belongs to constable Varun Kumur, chhota munshi at the Sadar police station. His statement was recorded and Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh transferred the constable to Police Lines with immediate effect.

Sources said that the constable, in his statement, claimed that though his mobile phone was used, it was SHO inspector Baljinder Singh who had recorded the video. However, the constable did not give any satisfactory over forwarding the videos, they said.

Inspector Baljinder Singh has already been transferred to Ferozepur Range for inquiry.

After the video went viral, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta had directed Jaskaran Singh, inspector general of police (IGP), Ludhiana Range, to immediately carry out a fact-finding enquiry into the matter on April 16 and submit the report at the earliest

In the nine-second video, that was recorded around ten-months back, three persons were allegedly seen standing nude in front of the SHO, who’s voice is audible but his face cannot be seen.