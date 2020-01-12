Piara Singh Bhaniara’s son appointed new dera head

cities

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 22:18 IST

Baba Satnam Singh (35), the eldest son of controversial Baba Piara Singh Bhaniara, was appointed the new head of the Dharam Kalan Asthan Dera Bhaniarawali. The announcement of Bhaniara’s successor was made during the dera head’s bhog ceremony in the presence of a large number of his followers at Dhamana village in Rupnagar district on Sunday. Bhaniara died on December 30. Congress Rajya Sabha member Shamsher Singh Dullo was also present. The government has withdrawn the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed at the dera to provide security to Bhaniara who was on the hit list of militants.