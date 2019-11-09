Pilgrims’ wish: Next darshan at magnificent temple

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 18:49 IST

When Prem Tiwari, 50, went for darshan of Ram Lalla on Saturday morning, he hoped it would be the last time he would have to go to the makeshift temple and that he would see the deity in a magnificent shrine in future.

So, when Tiwari heard about the Supreme Court verdict later, he was in tears.

“This may have been my last darshan of Ram Lalla at this makeshift temple. Darshan will not be the same again,” said Tiwari, who had come from Kushinagar, about 190 kilometres from Ayodhya.

Golu Datre and Aditya Datre from Datiya, Madhya Pradesh, echoed the same sentiments and said they hoped for ‘darshan’ in a magnificent temple the next time.

As the SC began pronouncing its verdict, the aspirations of devotees ran high.

“We are here for ‘darshan’ when history is being made. We are sure a new temple will come up soon,” said Shri Narayan Shukla, who came from Mumbai.

Many others were seen updating their posts on the social media, pointing out that they were present for ‘darshan’ of Ram Lalla when the Supreme Court was deciding to hand over the disputed land for construction of the temple.

As the flow of devotees to the makeshift temple was poor in view of security restrictions in the pilgrim town in view of the verdict, the priest could be heard telling the visitors to have ‘darshan’ for as long as they wished to.

“We do not have many devotees. You can stop for a while for darshan,” the priest said.

“You can see an idol of Hanumanji besides the idol of Ram Lalla,” he said.

Ram Kripal Gupta, who runs a small shop selling ‘prasad’, was initially upset as there were no devotees to buy his ‘laddoos’ but the SC verdict in favour of the Ram temple made him and others happy.

“The number of devotees has come down to nearly 25%. Hardly any devotees are coming today to buy prasad,” said Gupta.

Om Prakash Kannaujia, who provides lockers to pilgrims to keep their belongings, said the number of devotees was less than 10% of daily number.

At the entrance to the temple town, the number of visitors moving out was much higher than those coming in.