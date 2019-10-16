Pimpri Chinchwad Citizens’ manifesto bats for ample water supply, river rejuvenation, improving transport

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 19:24 IST

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Citizens’ Forum (PCCF) released a citizens’ manifesto for Assembly polls 2019 on Wednesday highlighting issues of water supply, rejuvenation of rivers, improving transport and resolving pending issues of reducing ‘red zone’ limits.

Tushar Shinde, convenor, Pimpri Chinchwad Citizens’ Forum, demanded that the public representative should implement the manifesto for the welfare of the general public.

The manifesto focuses on the issue of water scarcity which must be resolved on an urgent basis. The additional water should be drawn from Pavana, Andra-Bhama Askhed dam to cater to the growing water need of the city.

“As per the manifesto, the proposed metro should extend up to Nigdi in the first phase only. To empower the public transport system e-buses numbers need to increase and the garbage segregation, composting must be done as per the norms,” said Shinde.

The manifesto also states that the Smart City development should be balanced in all the three constituencies Pimpri, Chinchwad and Bhosari and development of merged villages should be a priority.

Along with river rejuvenation, the blue line limit should be reduced and boating water sports facilities should be initiated to boost tourism in the city. Also, strict action should be taken those who dump debris on river banks, reads the manifesto.

Other issues which the manifesto highlights includes the sewage treatment plants need to be built on riverbank, a proper plan should be in place to enrich the environment and biodiversity, encourage use of solar power, strict action should be taken against those cutting trees, establishing charging stations and battery exchanges centres, taking action against illegal construction among others.

