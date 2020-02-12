e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Pisciculture scam: 20 booked for claiming subsidy on fake bills

Pisciculture scam: 20 booked for claiming subsidy on fake bills

The accused include a former district deputy director of the department of fisheries, a fisheries officer, a junior engineer and 17 farmers

cities Updated: Feb 12, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Police registered a case of fraud against 20 people for allegedly claiming subsidies on basis of fake bills in Fatehabad on Wednesday.

The accused include a former district deputy director of the department of fisheries, a fisheries officer, a junior engineer and 17 farmers.

One Amarjeet of Kheri Barkhi village had lodged a complaint against officials of the fisheries department with the CID. He had alleged that the accused were causing a loss to the state exchequer by issuing subsidies on the basis of forged bills.

Amarjeet said the department issued subsidies on equipment to farmers who never dug a pond. He also submitted fake bills procured through RTI to substantiate his claims.

The CID conducted a probe into the matter and found the charges to be legitimate. Later, the CMs Flying Squad also held an inquiry and subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

The accused have been booked under Sections 420 (fraud), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged, document, or electronic record) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

tags
top news
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
Samsung Galaxy S20 phones launched: Here’s what’s new
Samsung Galaxy S20 phones launched: Here’s what’s new
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities