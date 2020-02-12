Pisciculture scam: 20 booked for claiming subsidy on fake bills

cities

Police registered a case of fraud against 20 people for allegedly claiming subsidies on basis of fake bills in Fatehabad on Wednesday.

The accused include a former district deputy director of the department of fisheries, a fisheries officer, a junior engineer and 17 farmers.

One Amarjeet of Kheri Barkhi village had lodged a complaint against officials of the fisheries department with the CID. He had alleged that the accused were causing a loss to the state exchequer by issuing subsidies on the basis of forged bills.

Amarjeet said the department issued subsidies on equipment to farmers who never dug a pond. He also submitted fake bills procured through RTI to substantiate his claims.

The CID conducted a probe into the matter and found the charges to be legitimate. Later, the CMs Flying Squad also held an inquiry and subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

The accused have been booked under Sections 420 (fraud), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged, document, or electronic record) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.