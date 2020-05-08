Plea in Delhi HC seeks laptops, internet for poor students to attend online classes

cities

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the Delhi government’s response on a plea seeking free laptops, tablets or mobile phones for children from the economically weaker sections so that they can attend online classes during the coronavirus pandemic.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi government, the municipal corporations and a few private unaided schools after the plea said several students of the economically weaker sections (EWS) were not being able to access the online classes due to the absence of the devices.

The plea filed by NGO Justice for All, through advocate Khagesh Jha, contended that the decision of private unaided schools to conduct online classes would affect over 50,000 students who cannot afford laptops, phones and high-speed internet services.

Hindustan Times had on Tuesday reported that EWS students enrolled in city private schools are struggling to attend online classes and take online exams conducted by their schools amid the lockdown due to logistical issues. A Delhi government record has recently revealed only 24-30% students are attending online classes being conducted by the Directorate of Education (DoE) for class 12 students.

As per the Telecom regulatory authority of India data, the county’s internet penetration stood at 52.08% in 2019.

Appearing for the Delhi government, its standing counsel, Ramesh Singh, accepted the notice following which the matter was posted for further hearing on June 6.

On the last date of hearing, the court had asked the petitioner to place some additional documents on record detailing the name of the students affected among other information. Following this, advocate Jha, on Friday gave a list of students while highlighting the Hindustan Times report.

The plea said not providing laptops, phone and high-speed internet, free of cost, to poor kids would amount to a violation of their fundamental right to education guaranteed under the Constitution.