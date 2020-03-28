Plea in high court against relaxation of coronavirus curfew in Chandigarh

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 11:57 IST

CHANDIGARH: A petition has been filed in the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging the decision of the Chandigarh administration to relax curfew hours.

Senior advocate DS Patwalia said on Saturday that the high court has been approached as the move could defeat the purpose of social isolation to control the spread of coronavirus.

At present, there is no confirmation if the case has been listed. The high court has taken up a few cases in the past one week but only though video-conferencing.

The UT administration relaxed curfew in the city from 10am to 6pm after four days to ensure door-to-door supply of essential commodities.

There were complaints of overcharging by vendors selling vegetables through Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses and scores of houses not getting the supply of essential items for the past four days.