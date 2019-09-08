PM Modi to address rally in Rohtak today

cities

ROHTAK Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll rally in Rohtak to culminate Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s 22-day Jan Ashirwad Yatra on Sunday. Prime Minister Modi is visiting Haryana for the first time after getting elected to power for the second term. Elaborate security arrangements are in place for the event.

A BJP leader said Prime Minister Modi’s rally has been planned to announce new schemes before the model code of conduct comes into effect. “The announcements ahead of the election always play a vital role for the ruling party to mobilise voters. The election commission is likely to announce the schedule of the assembly elections just after the Rohtak rally,” he said.

The BJP leaders are claiming that over 2-lakh supporters are likely to attend the event on former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s home turf.

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala said chief minister’s yatra will start from Julana on Sunday morning for Rohtak where PM Modi will address the gathering.

To counter Congress strongman Hooda, the saffron party has chosen Rohtak for the show of strength. The BJP had received a clear mandate in Haryana during the Lok Sabha elections by winning all 10 seats.

4,000 EARTHEN POTS FOR RALLY

The district administration has bought nearly 4,000 earthen pots from various parts of the state to store drinking water as to reduce the use of plastic containers during the rally. Moreover, the administration has asked all the toll plaza owners to not charge fee from vehicles coming for the rally.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 01:22 IST