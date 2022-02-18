Home / Cities / PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Asia's biggest Bio-CNG plant in MP's Indore
cities

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Asia's biggest Bio-CNG plant in MP's Indore

The Bio-CNG plant has been set up based on the concept of waste-to-wealth innovation in India's cleanest city, the official said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate Asia's biggest Bio-CNG plant.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate Asia's biggest Bio-CNG plant.
Published on Feb 18, 2022 09:19 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Indore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate Asia's biggest Bio-CNG plant in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday, an official said on Friday. 

The Bio-CNG plant has been set up based on the concept of waste-to-wealth innovation in India's cleanest city, the official said. 

The prime minister will virtually inaugurate the facility around 12 pm, he said. Situated on the Devguradia trenching ground, the 550 MT per day capacity Bio-CNG plant is the biggest of its kind in Asia, the official claimed. 

Madhya Pradesh governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for housing, petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat among others will be present on the occasion, he added. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi indore madhya pradesh + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out