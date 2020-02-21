PM’s date with litti-chokha rings election bell in Bihar

cities

PATNA

The picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi savouring Bihari delicacy litti-chokha at New Delhi’s Hunar Haat on Wednesday has set the bell ringing for Bihar assembly polls scheduled later this year.

And, it has also sparked an intense political debate in the state.

While ruling NDA heaped praise on the PM for “giving Bihar’s dish its due”, the picture of PM sitting on a cot and having litti-chokha did not go well with the opposition.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said it would have been better if the PM had paid attention to the issues of people of Bihar. He tweeted, “Thank you respected PM for liking famous Bihari delicacy! Since Bihar CM can’t ask, I would like to draw your kind attention towards Bihar’s legitimate share pending since quite long: Special Status, Funds of special package, Flood relief fund, Funds of Ayushman Bharat.”

He went to add, “The person who makes ‘litti’ had to migrate due to unemployment. What about Biharis who are fighting for the special status for state.”

Yadav is currently on Berojgar Yatra.

HAM-S leader and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi wondered “if it was a signal for Bihar elections”. “The PM does everything with a message in mind,” he said.

Political experts also agree with Manjhi. “As far as eating litti-chokha is concerned, only Bihar elections are left this year and he wants to connect. How much this helps him, only time will tell,” said political analyst D M Diwakar, formerly with AN Sinha Institute for Social Studies.

The NDA leaders, however, mocked at the opposition. “It’s causing stomach ache to many. It was a pleasant coincidence that when the state government was discussing ways and means to increase farmers income and reiterating its vow to make at least one Bihari delicacy in every plate of an Indian, PM by savouring litti-chokha had raised the prestige of farmers of the state,” tweeted Bihar’s deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi.

Bihar’s JD (U) minister Sanjay Jha tweeted, “Dear @narendramodi Sir ~ So heartening to see you relish the #littichokha at Hunar Haat at India Gate.For millions in Bihar, this dish is synonymous with simplicity, humility and earthiness! It’s part of our great culinary tradition, and of our pride.”