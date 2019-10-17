PM’s superhit formula: ‘Narendra in Delhi and Devendra in Mumbai’

cities

Invoking Article 370 again at his three campaign rallies in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed those questioning the mention of the decision on Jammu and Kashmir’s status in Maharashtra polls, while urging people to repeat the “superhit formula of Narendra in Delhi and Devendra in Mumbai” for progress.

Modi also targeted Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders over allegations of underworld connections. “You remember bomb blasts in Maharashtra targeting trains, buses and other establishments. The masterminds of the crime escaped to an enemy country. As we all want to know how they escaped, the new revelations are clearing the picture. Who all had what kind of business relations with them,” he said. “These politicians from Maharashtra were aware of the fact that they will be exposed one day and so were trying to defame the Centre and investigation agencies for the past few months, so they could save themselves. But the times have changed and the country will seek answer for their actions.”

PM Modi’s swipe was a reference to news reports about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Friday, in connection with a money laundering investigation related to the assets of Iqbal Mirchi, a close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Ibrahim is an accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts and is now a fugitive living in Pakistan. Iqbal Mirchi died in 2013.

Both former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have accused PM Modi and the BJP of raising the scrapped Article 370 to divert attention from the issues concerning the state.

In response, Modi said: “I am surprised to hear how a few voices from the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji (Maharashtra) are shamelessly saying that what is the sense in raising the decision of Article 370 in the state Assembly polls? Doob maro, doob maro. (Drown in shame). Let them hear it properly, J&K and its nationalist residents are sons of Mother India,” he said, adding, “They (opposition leaders) don’t want united India. They want to divide India.”

The PM said: “When a region progresses, it often encounters builder mafia problem. Prior to 2014, Mumbai faced the problem of builder mafia and underworld nexus which everyone is aware of. The Congress and NCP leaders have not been able to wash it off till today…In the past five years, we have done a lot of work to eliminate this mafia.”

The Prime Minister alleged that the opposition parties have also insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar by not honouring him with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country. He also accused them of insulting Veer Savarkar.

Modi expressed confidence in chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating that their combination is the formula for success and development. “In Delhi, you got Narendra back, do the same in Maharashtra. Narendra in Delhi and Devendra in Mumbai. This is a superhit formula…When Devendra and Narendra stand together it is not 1+1=2, but it becomes 11. This will ensure Maharashtra’s development,” he said. “Maharashtra will play an important role in the new India we are developing. In the next five years, we will take the state to new heights. Our target of five-trillion-dollar economy has Maharashtra as the development engine that will give new speed, excitement and the required push,” he said. He also said Konkan would become a development hub. “The coastal belts will be developed and road and water connectivity will be improved. Tourism spots will be developed. Blue economy will be new India’s recognition. We will also stress on preservation and conservation of marine life and our coasts in a way that will benefit the people as well,” he said.

NCP spokesperson Sanjay Tatkare said, “It is very unfortunate that the Prime Minister is using these issues for political gains.”

Patel didn’t respond to calls and text messages. He has, however, countered the ED charge at a press conference on Tuesday, where he insisted that there was no financial transaction or partnership between Mirchi’s wife Hajra Memon and his family. The NCP leader said the deal was a redevelopment one, involving property partly owned by his family, and partly by others (including Hajra Memon). The property was disputed and under litigation. Under the terms of the settlement overseen by the HC, his company was asked to arrive at a deal with others who owned parts of the property, either by buying them out, or giving them space in the redevelopment, Patel said. “I have nothing to do with Hajra Memon. The Millennium Developers Pvt Ltd is a Patel family firm and Hajra or no one from her family owns any shares in it. There is not a single naya paisa dealing between the Patel family and Hajra,” said Patel. As for allotting space, Patel clarified there were no restrictions on dealing with Memon.

