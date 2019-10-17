PM to hold rally in Rewari on Oct 19 to boost party prospects

cities

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:47 IST

Gurugram Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Rewari on October 19, two days before the polling takes place across Haryana, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said, adding it would boost the prospects of party candidates in south Haryana.

The rally by Modi is being seen as a strong measure to woo the voters and to overcome the disquiet among party leaders and workers, who have expressed their displeasure over the distribution of tickets.

Rao Inderjit Singh, Gurgaon member of Parliament, who is a Rewari native, said that this rally will boost the confidence of workers and also motivate the people to vote for the BJP in large numbers, as had happened in the past. “PM Modi had held a similar rally in 2013 and it had transformed the political scene,” said Singh.

In the last assembly elections, south Haryana had contributed 11 of 14 seats, while the party had failed to open its account in 2009 polls. This is the reason it is important in the party’s scheme of things in the run-up to the polls, said party workers.

The BJP is facing a tough fight in Rewari due to rebellion by sitting member of legislative assembly (MLA) Randhir Kapriwas, who is contesting as an independent candidate, and a strong Congress candidate in the form of Chiranjeev Rao, who is the son of six-time MLA Captain (retd) Ajay Singh Yadav.

“At present, the BJP candidate in not outshining the others, but the PM’s rally will certainly make it a triangular contest,” a BJP leader said, on the condition of anonymity.

Political watchers said that this rally could boost the chances of BJP in nearby Mahendragarh, where sitting party MLA Rambilas Sharma is facing a tough contest with Rao Dan Singh of Congress.

BJP leaders also admitted that the fight in Badshahpur is also going to be tough, while they expressed confidence over winning in Gurgaon.

