Home / Cities / PMC bills Maha-Metro Rs 444.62 crore for city land use

PMC bills Maha-Metro Rs 444.62 crore for city land use

Jan 07, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE The estate department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has prepared a Rs 444.62 crore bill for the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation citing various charges, including, rent of Rs 27.68 crore for, “erecting pillars on city roads”.

The note, submitted to the PMC standing committee on Tuesday, asks the Metro authorities to consider this amount deductible from the civic body’s contribution to the Metro project in the city.

Estate department head Rajendra Muthe confirmed that the figures have been calculated as per the ready reckoner rate. The Maha-Metro has erected 2,892 pillars on city road and 60 pillars on river banks.

Total area acquired by these pillars is 5,652 sq mts, rent for which Rs27.68 crore.

PMC’s total financial share in the Metro project is Rs951 crore.

PMC is asking Mahametro to consider a total land cost of Rs 444 crore as the figure to be credited to the civic coffers.

The PMC is involved in the Metro project in two corridors - Pimpri to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi.

As per the formula, PMC and PCMC will contribute 10 per cent of the total project cost, while the state and central government will bear 20 per cent each. The balance 50 per cent is to be raised from loans.

PMC claims it has given 28.5 acres at the Kothrud garbage depot to the project, apart from land for Metro stations and entry and exit locations.

