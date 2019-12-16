e-paper
Home / Cities / PMC decision on 434 trees to be cut in Kalyaninagar for pvt construction on Dec 20

PMC decision on 434 trees to be cut in Kalyaninagar for pvt construction on Dec 20

cities Updated: Dec 16, 2019 21:38 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
PUNE As many as 702 trees in Kalyaninagar are likely to be cut or transplanted, to make way for private construction. A proposal regarding the same will be placed before the tree authority on December 20 on behalf of the private developer, who is developing a residential property on a plot in Kalyaninagar.

The proposal states that 702 trees will be affected out of which 434 will be cut and 268 will be transplanted to make way for the residential property which will come up on the plot. The expert committee of the tree authority has recommended that the developer plant three new trees for every tree affected which is 2,106 tree for the 702 trees which will be affected due to the project.

Earlier this year in January the same developer had asked permission to remove 489 trees in January and 640 trees in October.

Ramesh Salunkhe, tree inspector, Ahmednagar road- Wadgaonsheri ward under which the plot jurisdiction falls, said, “The tree plantation work is going on and the developer has plated almost 1,000 trees till now. I have asked them to present the report on the same along with pictures as proof of their survival. They will submit the report soon.”

