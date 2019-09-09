PMC standing committee approves 121 proposals ahead of poll code of conduct

cities

PUNE Ahead of the upcoming model code of conduct for the Assemble elections, the standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has cleared 121 proposals at its meeting on Monday. The clearance frees up the finance for the projects.

As the model code of conduct will most likely come into effect next week, once the election commission announces dates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, PMC departments sent in their proposals to the standing committee for last-minute approval. Elections are expected to happen in the third week of October.

Standing committee chairman Sunil Kamble said, “I am not aware of the total project costs of these tenders. Most of proposals were related to tenders for approved projects in the city.”

As per the municipal secretary’s office, 121 proposals were “admitted before the standing committee”.

It is practice for the standing committee chairman to brief the media after every meeting. However on Monday, the chairman avoided the press.

“It is usual practice that before elections, a large number of proposals are submitted to the standing committee so works do not stop,” said a corporator on condition of anonymity.

Opposition party members Vishal Tambe and Avinash Bagwe raised an objection as to the large number of proposals before the standing committee.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 19:56 IST