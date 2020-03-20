PMC suspends three officers who travelled abroad while on medical leave

cities

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 18:56 IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has suspended three officers who were on medical leave and travelled abroad (in the initial weeks of March) without informing their seniors.

As per law it is mandatory for all government servants to inform their senior officers if they are travelling abroad even if they are on leave, said Rubal Agrawal, additional municipal commissioner.

Agarwal said, “The three officers have been suspended on Thursday evening and the file regarding the same has been sent to municipal commissioner Shekar Gaikwad for approval.”

“One officer is from electrical department and two from water supply department. They were on medical leave when they travelled abroad,” said Agarwal.

A municipal officer on condition of anonymity said, “PMC has already issued notices to the staff no not leave the city considering the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus).

“Executive engineer Manisha Shekatkar, junior engineer Sandeep Sapkal and deputy engineer DS Gaikwad went abroad two weeks ago without informing the seniors. All three are suspended. They were asked to give a clarification for the same, but as they were not able to give satisfactory answers, PMC has initiated the action,” said the official quoted above.

Similarly, two officers from the drainage department of PMC have also been suspended as they allowed elected members to exceed the spendings than the budgetary provisions,” according to officials of the department.

The drainage work had provision of Rs12 crore, but under pressure from the elected members, officers from the department Pandurang Lohkare and Mubarak Tamboli, both deputy engineers allowed work up to Rs24 crore.