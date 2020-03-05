PMC to review tenders of river rejuvenation project executed with help from Jica

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 21:33 IST

PUNE The river rejuvenation project to be executed with the help of Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) is likely to kick-start as the civic body as per instructions from the National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD) is in the process of reviewing tenders for the same, according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials.

PMC officials on anonymity confirmed that NRCD had called for a meeting in Delhi last week and has instructed the civic body to revise the existing tenders and negotiate with bidders.

The civic body is executing the river rejuvenation project which is estimated to cost Rs990 crore. The central government will be funding the project and the loan will be borrowed from JICA. The project was approved in 2016.

PMC floated a part of the tender last year to erect four sewage treatment plants and other works worth Rs 410 crore, but almost all the participants quoted 35 per cent above the estimated cost.

Elected members and opposition leaders of the Congress and National Congress Party (NCP) had objected to bear the 35 per cent additional cost and so municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao had scrapped the tender process and invited for new one.

As Central government and JICA is involved int he project PMC commissioner had sent letters to NRDC seeking guidance on the way forward.

As instructed by NRCD, PMC has now prepared a letter and presented it to the municipal commissioner and is awaiting approval.

Officers said that after getting approval from the municipal commissioner and NRCD, PMC would negotiate with bidders and initiate work on the ground.