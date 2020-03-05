e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / PMC to review tenders of river rejuvenation project executed with help from Jica

PMC to review tenders of river rejuvenation project executed with help from Jica

cities Updated: Mar 05, 2020 21:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The river rejuvenation project to be executed with the help of Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) is likely to kick-start as the civic body as per instructions from the National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD) is in the process of reviewing tenders for the same, according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials.

PMC officials on anonymity confirmed that NRCD had called for a meeting in Delhi last week and has instructed the civic body to revise the existing tenders and negotiate with bidders.

The civic body is executing the river rejuvenation project which is estimated to cost Rs990 crore. The central government will be funding the project and the loan will be borrowed from JICA. The project was approved in 2016.

PMC floated a part of the tender last year to erect four sewage treatment plants and other works worth Rs 410 crore, but almost all the participants quoted 35 per cent above the estimated cost.

Elected members and opposition leaders of the Congress and National Congress Party (NCP) had objected to bear the 35 per cent additional cost and so municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao had scrapped the tender process and invited for new one.

As Central government and JICA is involved int he project PMC commissioner had sent letters to NRDC seeking guidance on the way forward.

As instructed by NRCD, PMC has now prepared a letter and presented it to the municipal commissioner and is awaiting approval.

Officers said that after getting approval from the municipal commissioner and NRCD, PMC would negotiate with bidders and initiate work on the ground.

top news
Don’t panic, RBI tells Yes Bank depositors after Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Don’t panic, RBI tells Yes Bank depositors after Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Death toll in north-east Delhi violence rises to 53: Hospital officials
Death toll in north-east Delhi violence rises to 53: Hospital officials
Ghaziabad man tests positive for coronavirus, total cases rise to 30
Ghaziabad man tests positive for coronavirus, total cases rise to 30
Coronavirus threat reschedules India-EU Summit, PM Modi cancels visit: MEA
Coronavirus threat reschedules India-EU Summit, PM Modi cancels visit: MEA
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities