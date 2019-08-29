PMC to undertake cat sterilisation programme

cities

To address the growing population of stray cats in the city, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will kick-start a sterilisation programme. The PMC standing committee approved ₹1.2 crore for executing the sterilisation programme for cats and dogs.

Sunil Kamble, standing committee chairman, said that the elected members have already given the nod for the proposal presented by PMC health department, on Wednesday.

Ramachandra Hankare, PMC health department head, said, “As per the new amendment in the law, the civic body needs to carry out sterilisation programme in the city for cats along with stray dogs. With the standing committee giving its go-ahead, the agencies concerned will be appointed and work would start in the city.”

Prakash Wagh, PMC medical officer, said that as per the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001, PMC would start a new initiative to control stray cat population in the city.

The official said that the allocated fund will cover other components apart from sterilisation.

As per the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001, stray dogs need to be sterilised and after giving them rabies shot, they should be returned to the same locality.

On the lines of Mumbai municipal corporation, PMC decided to appoint more agencies to carry out dog sterilisation.

Presently, PMC has two centres where dog sterilisation is carried out. Both the sites are located on PMC owned lands.

As per the new proposal, PMC has decided to appoint zonewise agencies. These agencies would need to provide their own land or take the land on lease to carry out sterilisation programme. These agencies would need to catch the stray dogs on their own and complete the sterilisation programme. The drive would help to complete the dog sterilisation programme in short period.

Wagh said, “Like dogs, PMC would need to carry out the exercise for cats also. Very soon the infrastructure would be in place and the drive would start.”

