PMC uses digital tools for uninterrupted learning in 274 schools

Updated: May 08, 2020 21:35 IST

Due to the lack of clarity around opening of schools in the city, the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has begun the ‘learn from home’ initiative for over 70,000 students studying in PMC-run schools.

“Edumitra, the mobile app has already been installed on each parent’s phone. The login ids and passwords have been created and the school board had also given a training to students on how to use the app and learn from home,” additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agrawal said.

186 Marathi-medium schools, 51 English-medium, 35 Urdu-medium schools and 2 Kannada-medium schools are run by the PMC administration. The ‘learn from home’ initiative has been started for all languages.

According to a PMC official, 70 PMC schools have been turned into shelter homes for people living in high-density areas. Some schools have been reserved for migrant labourers. Considering these factors, the PMC decided to start the ‘learn from home’ initiative.

“Through the Edumitra app, students can start studying for their respective classes. Even interactive sessions in English are on the app. For Mathematics, an interactive Math lab has been provided to students,” Agrawal said.

Most students in PMC schools belong to the low-income group, but according to an official in the PMC education department most students or their parents have a smart phone. Before lockdown, teachers had formed Whatsapp groups for their classes, the Edumitra app link were sent in these groups which were successfully downloaded.

The school board shared the numbers for a Whatsapp group to be created for parents who weren’t a part of the class group, the app link was sent to every parent.

For increasing the reading habit among students, more than 1,000 books have been made available on the e-library.

The school board claimed, 70,139 students have been registered online and the remaining will register very soon.