PMPML bus hits six vehicles, injures two; driver cites brake failure

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 21:25 IST

PUNE A Pune Mahanagar Parivahar Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus hits seven vehicles and injured two persons at Paramhansnagar chowk at Paud road on Thursday.

The incident happened on Thursday evening when the bus driver lost control over the wheels and hit a two-wheeler at Paramhansnagar chowk at Paud road. The Kothrud police said the driver Bapu Kisan Awate (38) lost control over the wheels when the brakes of the bus failed.

A case related to rash and negligent driving has been lodged against Awate in connection with the incident. The bus, according to officials, was on its way to Sukhsagarnagar from Kothrud bus depot when the incident took place.

After hitting a two-wheeler, the driver also rammed into three stationary cars at the traffic signal, one autorickshaw and motorcycle before he brought the vehicle to a halt after few metres, according to police officials.

Shashi Dandvate, one of the victims and a complainant in the case, in her first information report (FIR) with the police stated that her Activa was hit by a speeding PMPML driver who later dashed against another two-wheeler, where the victim has been identified as Aditi Kulkarni. Both the two-wheeler riders were injured during the accident, the complaint stated.

Assistant police inspector (API) Vikas Babar said that the bus driver left two women with leg injuries and rammed into other vehicles. “The bus driver told us that there was a brake failure after which he lost control over the wheels. The persons who were inside their cars and auto which were hit by the PMPML bus jumped out of their vehicles. We are trying to find out what is the reason behind the brake failure. A letter has been given to PMPML authorities seeking their response on the issue.”

In January 2012, MSRTC driver Santosh Mane went berserk on the crowded streets of Pune knocking down pedestrians and smashing all vehicles coming in his way, leaving eight persons dead and 30 injured.

Mane, who was later convicted by the court, hijacked the bus from Swargate bus depot using a master key. As soon as he drove out of the depot, he swiftly swerved to the wrong side on Shankarseth road and drove straight into oncoming traffic.

In the latest incident in February 2020, PMPML driver first hit a two-wheeler rider, and then collided with six more in Kothrud, wounding women with leg injuries.