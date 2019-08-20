Pune traffic department makes Rs 5K for every bus stranded in traffic for over 30 minutes

pune

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 20:30 IST

The traffic police department has started putting jammers on Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) buses, and fining the bus service Rs 5,000 per bus that has broken down mid-operation and took more than 30 minutes to restart or towed away.

Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Pune division said, “Buses stranded on roads due to technical glitches create huge traffic chaos. Besides, if they are not towed away under 30 minutes, it becomes difficult for us to manage traffic. Hence, we started putting jammers on such buses and are imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 on PMPML per case.”

According to traffic department officials, so far, the traffic police have come across 37 such cases and have recovered fine of Rs 95, 000 from PMPML.

PMPML has a system in place and must use it to remove such buses from the roads. It will reduce the inconvenience caused to citizens, said Deshmukh.

The traffic police department fined PMPML in seven cases in the month of July and three cases in the month of August so far.

According to the data provided by PMPML officials, the department is facing at least 20 bus breakdowns on a daily basis.

A senior official of the PMPML, on the condition of anonymity, said, “We have 11 anti-breakdown service vehicles that are rushed to the spot once we are notified about the breakdown of a bus in the area. Besides, the number of breakdowns has reduced as compared to that in the past. All the buses are checked properly and numerous rounds of inspections are also being done at various depots.”

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 20:05 IST