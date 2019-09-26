POK will soon be part of India: Uma Bharti

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 20:44 IST

Former Union minister and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti said here on Thursday that the removal of Article 370 and 35A was true homage to the sacrifices made by freedom fighters Shyama Prasad Mukherji and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. She said Article 370 was the main cause for instability in the valley which also promoted terrorism and nefarious plans of disgruntled elements across the border.

Speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on the topic ‘Ek Rashtra, Ek Samvidhan’ organised by the city unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the auditorium of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC), Prayagraj, the BJP general secretary said that the removal of both Article 370 and 35A made the dream of a united India come true.

She said that the seeds for bringing an end to Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir had been sown by veteran BJP leader and former Union minister Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, when he unfurled the national flag in Lal Chowk area.

Bharti also claimed that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) will soon be a part of India and that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will soon be implemented all over the country.

Referring to the issue of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the former Union minister said that there was no doubt that Ayodhya was Ram Janambhoomi and that though the statute of Ram Lalla at the disputed site was small in size but very impressive.

Lashing out at the opposition, Uma Bharti said that it should wake up and indulge in politics of patriotism. She said that the strength of an opposition did not depend on the number of leaders it had but was based on its ideals, which the present opposition lacked.

BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi said that she considered herself lucky to be part of parliament when the bill for removing Article 370 and 35 A was passed.

