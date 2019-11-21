Pokhriyal says BHU controversy will end soon; Sanskrit faculty reopens after VC meets students

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 21:14 IST

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said the controversy over the appointment of a Muslim teacher, Dr Firoz Khan, in the faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnan (SVDV) of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will come to an end soon.

Although the BHU has backed Khan, he has been unable to take classes. The protestors say only a Hindu can teach Sanskrit at the faculty.

The HRD minister also said, “Banaras Hindu University vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar is trying to resolve the issue and we are all confident that he will be able to bring back normality.”

Pokhriyal’s assertion came on a day on which the Faculty of SVDV reopened on Thursday after having remained closed for a fortnight due to protests since November 7 by a section of students against the appointment of the Muslim as assistant professor in the department of sahitya in the same faculty. The reopening of the faculty was preceded by Bhatnagar holding a meeting with the agitating students, as late as 1am, appealing to them to return to their classes.

As the faculty was unlocked in the afternoon, professors went to their respective departments but no classes were held.

Bhatnagar told the students during the late nigh tmeeting, “As the faculty is closed for many days owing to the agitation, all the students of the faculty have suffered (since the classes are not being conducted). All of you should end your dharna and help resume smooth functioning at the faculty of SVDV.”

“Hope, all of you would cooperate and by ending your dharna, you would go to your classes,” he added.

He reiterated the selection committee found Dr Firoz the most suitable candidate during the interview for the post and recommended his selection. After that Dr Firoz was selected as an assistant professor. All the rules of the UGC and government of India were followed in his appointment, he said.

A professor of the department of Sahitya, who did not wish to be named, said Dr Firoz Khan went on long leave after joining the department. The professor refused to disclose the duration of the leave.

Banaras Hindu University chancellor justice (retired) Giridhar Malviya, who is the university founder Madan Mohan Malviya’s grandson, backed the Muslim assistant professor’s appointment, saying had the BHU founder been alive, he too would approved.

“BHU founder Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya had a broad vision. Had he been alive, he would have certainly backed the appointment of professor Khan in the university’s Sanskrit faculty,” said justice Malviya.

Commenting on the issue, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar said, “The protest is not against any particular religion. If the teacher assures that he will follow the traditional way of Sanskrit teaching by performing all rituals, the issue will be resolved.”

Kumar, who is convenor of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, the Muslim wing of the RSS, made the comment on the sidelines of the fourth convocation of the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Urdu Arabi-Farsi University in Lucknow where he was conferred the honorary D Litt degree.

“All what I know is students want teachers who perform karmkand and other Vedic rituals of Sanskrit teaching,” he added.

“I don’t think so there should be any problem with the community or religion of teachers if the traditional way of teaching is ensured,” he said.

On the other hand, a group of social activists and students together extended support to Dr Firoz by staging a peaceful sit-in at Bharat Mata Mandir in Varanasi.

“We stand with Dr Firoz Khan. Language has no religion. It is in no way connected to any specific religion,” said Dhanajay Tripathi, a member of the Joint Action Committee consisting of a group of present and former students of BHU. The members held placards and said that they were with Khan.

A day earlier, a section of the students took out a march opposing another group that has been demonstrating against Firoz Khan’s appointment.

On Thursday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and BSP chief Mayawati extended their support to Khan.