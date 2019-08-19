Police arrest three, solve 27 cases of house break-in and theft

cities

Pune The Pune police crime branch arrested three men on August 14, bringing 27 cases of house break-in and theft to light.

The accused, identified as Jeetsingh alias Jitu Rajpalsingh Taak, 23, a resident of Hadapsar; Hukumsingh Ramsingh Kalyani, 28 and Angatsingh Ajmersingh Kalyani, 34, both residents of Ramtekdi, have been remanded to police custody till August 22, by a local court on August 14.

The fourth accomplice, Lakhansingh Rajputsingh Dudhani, is at large.

The police have recovered a Santro car, a motorcycle, 470 grammes of gold, 4.08 kg silver, two cutters, two bolt cutters, and two screwdrivers from their possession. The collective worth of the items is estimated to be ₹23,27,000, according to Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of Pune police, crime branch.

Crime branch unit-3 staff members Atul Sathe and Santish Kshirsagar received a tip-off that the four would be visiting a shop they frequented to purchase alcohol on August 14. The police set a trap and arrested three.

“They used to target flats that were locked shut. In order to avoid detection by neighbours, they would lock the doors from the outside. The gang used cutters to break open the locks,” said Rajendra Mokashi, senior inspector, Pune police crime branch.

The three are members of the Shikalgar community and two of them have a history of evading arrest by causing self-harm. The crime branch officials are aware of at least one such case under Section 309 (attempted suicide) of Indian Penal Code against Taak.

Hukumsingh Kalyani has a case of attempted murder registered against him along with robbery and theft. Taak, the youngest, led the gang and has a history of six cases, including house break-ins and thefts. Dudhani has a history of seven house break-ins and thefts and two robbery cases against him.

The cases of house theft registered against them include 12 in Kothrud police station, five in Sinhgad road police station, three in Warje, two in Mundhwa, and one each in Bharti Vidyapeeth, Dattawadi, Deccan, Haveli and Swargate.

