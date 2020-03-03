e-paper
Police chief revokes show-cause notices sent to 12 officers

Police chief revokes show-cause notices sent to 12 officers

cities Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:43 IST
MUMBAI
         

MUMBAI

Within three days of taking over as the city police chief, Param Bir Singh has revoked the show-cause notices issued to 12 police officers, a decision taken by former commissioner Sanjay Barve.

In 2019, the officers had shown interest in moving to the state anti-terrorism squad (headed by Deven Bharti) and had written to DGP Subodh Jaiswal requesting for the switch. Barve issued show-cause notices to these officers, claiming by approaching the DGP directly, they had bypassed him and violated the protocol. Barve had asked the officers to show cause why their one year’s increment should not be cancelled (as punishment). The officers had replied to the notice, which the department had found satisfactory, according to the letter issued to them.

“Sympathising with officers, Singh cancelled the notices on Monday. The officers were also warned not to repeat such an act in the future,” said a police officer. On Singh’s instructions, joint commissioner of police (administration) Naval Bajaj issued the order for cancellation of the show-cause notices.

Police sources said these officers would now be allowed to move to the ATS soon. The 12 officers, who are known for their brilliant investigation skills, had been part of some of the major cases the Mumbai crime branch and ATS cracked in the past.

The officers are senior inspectors Nitin Alaknure, Dinesh Kadam, inspectors Sudhir Dalvi, Nandkumar Gopale, Gyaneshwar Wagh, Dayanand Nayak, assistant inspectors Deep Bane, Wilson Raudricks, Vishal Gaikwad, Laxmikant Salunkhe, Dipali Kulkarni and Ashwini Koli. Currently, they are posted across different units in the city police, except Daya Nayak, who is in the ATS.

On Saturday, Singh stayed the transfer order of 31 police officers issued by Barve just two days before his retirement.

